Deputy Alan Kelly has again criticised the fact that the costs for the National Children’s Hospital have spiralled out of control.

The project currently carries a price tag of one point seven billion Euro, while the contractor has submitted claims for additional costs.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, the Tipperary TD said it currently looks like the Government won’t know the cost of this project until it is completed.

He is now calling on the Taoiseach to take action.