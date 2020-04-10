Tipperary student, tested for COVID-19 two weeks ago, still has no results

The mother of a Tipperary student who was tested for coronavirus says her daughter has now fully recovered.

However, Marie says that they still haven’t received the results of that test and it’s been two weeks.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, she said that when she was tested on the 28th of March, they were told the results would be known quite quickly:

“They told us 3-5 days. Now, we’re actually living in South Tipp but we had to go up to North Tipp to get tested – we weren’t given the option to go to Clonmel, we had to go to Nenagh.

“There was nobody there. That particular Saturday morning, we had our appointment for 11.40, we were there for 11.30 and we were back on the motorway by 11.40.”

Marie continued to say that her daughter’s symptoms have since completely cleared: “She’s at home and she has been at home since the 13th of March. She’s here with us at the moment and it’s only in the last couple of days that she’s actually going out.”