Tipperary student among those advised to leave Hong Kong

A Tipperary student on Erasmus in Hong Kong is among those being advised to leave the country amid further unrest between the anti-government protestors and police.

Luke Ryan told Tipp Today when he first went to Hong Kong, there were protests, but they were easier to avoid and navigate around.

Now, they are more widespread and unpredictable.

For the safety of students, classes have been cancelled and they have been told to leave.

Luke told Tipp Today about the disturbances and how dangerous Hong Kong is at the moment.