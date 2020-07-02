Tipperary retailers receive grant money to take their stores online

Over 180 retailers across the country have got a grant to take their stores online, including six in Tipperary.

It’s part of the Government’s response to Covid-19 with funding of over €6 million made available.

There’s an expectation that more consumers will shop on the internet following the pandemic, with menswear online sales to jump from 12 per cent to 18 per cent annually.

John Smith is managing director of Best Menswear, one of the companies to benefit from the scheme:

“We were online twice before, in 2011 and 2015 but both times we had to pull it due to resources. This online grant give us those resources to push on.

“It’s not just about selling online, it’s also a major marketing tool as well because people are going to be doing more searching and more ‘click and collect’.

“Some people are still reluctant, or will be reluctant, to go shopping.”

In Tipperary, the businesses availing of the grant are Air-Impact Limited, Ryan Equine Limited, Stakelums Hardware Limited, Safara Limited, Cashel Pharmacy Limited, and Regal Interiors Limited.