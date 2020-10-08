Tipperary priest says parishioners can still go into churches, just not during mass

Masses are being said behind closed doors in churches across Tipperary and around the country.

The move to Level-3 of Covid-19 restrictions has resulted in changes to how religious services are conducted.

Many churches are broadcasting mass online.

However Fr Michael Toomey from the Ardfinnan, Ballybacon and Grange parishes says people can still go into the church once mass is over:

“After the mass then the doors can be reopened, and people can come in and light a candle and say a private prayer.

“During the day, all the seats are sanitised and cleaned – as we have been doing since the 29th of June, when the churches were allowed to reopen.

“We knew this was coming. We were ready for Level 3 in one way. It’s just letting people know where the online services are, how to tune in and just to be assured that the priest is saying a mass every day for the intentions of everybody.”