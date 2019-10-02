Tipperary prepares for Hurricane Lorenzo

A number of crisis teams are on standby around the country in preparation for Hurricane Lorenzo.

It’s expected to be downgraded to storm force by tomorrow before making landfall on the West coast at around midday.

Gusts will likely be in excess of 130 kilometres an hour in coastal areas.

A status Yellow wind and rain warning will be in effect for Tipperary from 9am tomorrow.

The Governments Emergency Co-Ordination Committee, which met this morning, is warning of power outages, flooding and falling trees.

The Tipperary Severe Weather Team is due to meet at 4 o’clock this afternoon.