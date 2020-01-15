Tipperary General Election candidates get set for their campaigns

With the General Election set for early next month, it’s all systems go for those hoping to take one of the five seats on offer in the Tipperary constituency.

So far, there are 13 names in the ring although more could be added yet.

Some of the candidates in Tipp have been canvassing for months already.

Following the Taoiseach’s visit to the Áras yesterday they now know what the target is – just three and a half weeks away on Saturday February 8th.

Among those who have confirmed they will be on the ballot paper are outgoing Independent TD’s Seamus Healy, Michael Lowry and Mattie McGrath. They will be joined by Independent County Councillor Joe Hannigan.

Fianna Fáil will be fielding three candidates – Jackie Cahill – who was elected last time out – is joined on the ticket by Sandra Farrell and Councillor Imelda Goldsboro.

Labour’s Alan Kelly will be hoping to retain his seat while Fine Gael will aim to regain at least one of the seats they lost last time out with Mary Newman Julian & Garret Ahearn putting their names forward.

Martin Browne is standing for Sinn Féin with Rob O’Donnell contesting the election for the Green Party.

Dolores Cahill – who stood in the European elections – is expected to be on the ballot paper for the Irish Freedom Party.

Former County Board Chairman Donie Shanahan had said he would be standing as an independent but announced earlier this week that he was withdrawing from the race.