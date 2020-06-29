Tipperary fitness fans looking forward to hitting the gym

One of the many businesses reopening today is Xtreme Gym in Clonmel.

They opened their doors at 5.30 this morning after their original date of July 20th was brought forward.

Manager Shane Edwards says they have a limit on the number of people who can use the gym at any one time.

“So now members actually have to book their slots through our app or they can phone up.”

“The same with non-members – basically there’s not more walk-ins you have to be booked in to your training slot.”

“You’re getting an hour and a quarter in the gym and then we’re taking about 15 minutes just to literally tidy up the place again.”