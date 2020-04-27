Tipperary Family Carers Ireland branch says new booklet available for carers in case they get ill

A new booklet has been developed for family carers in the event that they fall sick at this time.

Family Carers Ireland say it’s an extremely worrying time for their members who are afraid of what will happen to the person that they care for should they themselves contract Covid-19.

Area Manager with the organisation in Tipperary, Richie Molloy has told Tipp FM there’s a document that you can fill in to specify what care your family member needs:

“If they wish to go on to our website, familycarersireland.ie, we’ve put together this emergency care plan booklet. The idea of this booklet is that the principle carer would be writing down what doctor they have, the pharmacies that they’re using, the list of medicines that the person they care for is taking, or what day the homecare assistants call. Very practical things like that.”

Meanwhile, he also says fundraising for the charity is at an all-time low at the moment, which is why they’re especially pleased a local GAA club has organised a special fundraiser for this weekend.

On May 2nd, Aherlow GAA are asking people to take part in a 2km walk, run or wheel to raise money for both Family Carers Ireland and the Irish Wheelchair Association.

They’re also encouraging those participating to make a short video of themselves for their Facebook page too. Donations of €5 per person are being requested.