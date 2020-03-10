Tipperary doctor’s surgeries ramp up precautions over the coronavirus

The Tánaiste says we are in unprecedented times as he advises Irish people not to travel to any part of Italy because of the coronavirus.

Here at home, 24 people now have the infection.

Extra precautions are being taken by at least one doctor’s clinic locally with patients attending Templemore Medical Centre now being assessed outside.

Dr Paul O’Carroll has told Tipp FM News today it’s about managing their risks.

He said they are giving priority to those who need to be seen and those coming in will be asked a few questions before coming into the clinic.

There’s also been a noticeable drop in the number of people on trolleys in hospitals locally and around the country.

The Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar is the worst affected today with 24 patients on trolleys, followed by South Tipperary General Hospital at 17.

University Hospital Limerick has 11.

Nationally, there are 167 people without beds, which is down from more than 230 yesterday and 360 on Friday.