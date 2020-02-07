Tipperary doctor says Ireland is not ready for an outbreak of coronavirus

Claims that the Department of Health is ready to deal with coronavirus are being questioned by a Tipperary GP.

So far there have been 15 suspected cases in Ireland, but all tests came back negative.

There are 31,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus worldwide, with 638 fatalities.

Chief Medical Officer of the Department of Health, Dr. Tony Holohan says he anticipates the virus coming here:

However, Nenagh based Dr Pat Harrold claims Ireland isn’t ready to deal with an outbreak of a disease like this.