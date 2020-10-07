Tipperary Covid-19 incidence rate rises further

The incidence rate of Covid-19 in Tipperary has risen again to 52 cases per 100,000 people.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre figures has increased steadily from a low of 15 cases per 100,000 people just two weeks ago in the Premier County.

The national rate is 116 cases per 100,000, with Donegal, Monaghan and Dublin the worst affected counties in the country.

There are 142 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, including eight at University Hospital Limerick and one at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

24 of those people are in intensive care units around the country.