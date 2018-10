Nenagh will see a significant drop in its General Municipal allocation for the coming year.

In 2017, the allocation stood at 117 thousand euro, while for 2019, without the 2018 increase in property tax, it has dropped to 83 thousand five hundred euro.

The near 30 percent drop in funding was cause for much concern at this month’s local authority meeting.

Cllr Hugh McGrath hoped additional funding could be found elsewhere to continue Nenagh’s good work.