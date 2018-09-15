Renewed criticism of Irish Water in Tipperary

Councillors in Tipperary have called on the government to stop the further transfer of assets and liabilities to Irish Water.

To date, 11 orders of transfer have been carried out in Tipperary, switching control of water services from the County Council to Irish Water.

Elected representative were informed by Council CEO Joe McGrath that due to it being a ministerial order there was no way they could halt the transfer of the provision of these services.

Sinn Fein Councillor David Dunne was vocal in his opposition to Irish Water citing regular dissatisfaction across the board with their service.

At this months meeting of Tipperary County Council he called for the utility to be disbanded immediately.