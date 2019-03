Fears over parking fines in Tipperary have sparked debate amongst local representatives.

Currently, there’s an understanding across the Premier that the first 15 minutes of parking are free.

However, the lack of signage to this effect has led to concerns among motorists that they will be fined if they park without a ticket.

The situation was highlighted at this weeks meeting of the Templemore – Thurles Municipal District by Councillor John Hogan who said the situation needed to be resolved.