Delay in reopening council run leisure centres & pools

Tipperary’s three Council run swimming pools and leisure centres won’t be reopening on Monday.

Many private gyms will reopen when restrictions are eased further next week, but Council management say further preparation work needs to take place on its facilities.

The Council runs leisure centres in Nenagh and Clonmel, as well as the Sean Treacy Memorial Swimming Pool in Tipperary Town.

However, a statement from the local authority says there are a number of actions that have to be taken before they can be reopened.

This includes inspecting and measuring the facilities in order to assess how many customers can be admitted under social distancing rules.

Staff must be trained on Covid-19 issues, while Perspex screens, dividers, floor markings and sanitizer units need to be installed.

Due to restricted numbers in swimming pools, the Council says they must also examine the introduction of a booking system.

Management say they’re working towards opening the facilities as soon as possible and will advise the public of those dates in due course.