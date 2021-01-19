Continued opposition to Tipp Town works

260 submissions were made to Tipperary County Council in relation to planned roadworks in Tipperary Town.

A separate petition with 326 signatures against the works was also delivered to the local authority.

The vast majority of the submissions were opposed to the roadworks going ahead until traffic is removed from the town centre.

They argue that diverting more than 70,000 weekly vehicle movements to carry out two years of roadworks is unacceptable.

Lisa McGrath from the March4Tipp group says the works would add to the chaos already being experienced in the town.

“There will be about eight diversions all of them have a school and/or a residential area.”

“And you’re talking about 70,000+ weekly traffic movements and we all know that with Brexit over and the port uprated in Rosslare that traffic is definitely going to increase.”

“We just couldn’t stand over increasing that amount of air pollution and noise pollution around schools and residential areas.”