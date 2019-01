The lack of prosecutions for littering was a contentious issue at this month’s meeting of the Clonmel Borough District.

In 2018, only one prosecution had been made in relation to littering, while the district is a fly tipping hotspot.

Currently, the Civic Amenity site at Carrigeen can be used for proper disposal of rubbish and unwanted items.

Clonmel Mayor Richie Molloy appealed to the public to keep the county clean by using the available resources to dispose of their waste.