Fine Gael Councillor Louise McLoughlin has been elected Cathaoirleach of the Carrick on Suir Municipal District.

She was proposed by outgoing Chairman and party colleague John Fahey.

There was no contest for the post with Sinn Fein’s David Dunne as a mark of respect for the late Cllr Eddie O’Meara.

The Councillors welcomed his widow Josephine who has been co-opted onto the local authority in his place.

Cllr Fahey was elected Leas Cathaoirleach for the coming year.