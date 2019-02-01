Cllr Denis Leahy to step away from politics

After 35 years in politics Tipp Town based Councillor Denis Leahy says its time for new and younger voices in local politics.

The independent representative has confirmed he will not be seeking re-election in May’s local elections.

Denis Leahy was first elected to the then Tipperary Town Council in 1985.

A publican by trade he became a member of the county council in 2014 in the Cashel – Tipperary Municipal District.

However after over three decades Denis Leahy says the time has come to stand aside.