Ahearn won’t be drawn on water charges

Tipperary Senator Garret Ahearn says additional funding will have to be found for Irish Water.

However he would not be drawn on whether or not this would mean a return to water charges.

Tipperary County Council CEO Joe MacGrath is due to meet with officials from Irish Water later this month in a bid to secure additional funding for infrastructure in the county.

Speaking to Fran Curry on Tipp Today he said the constant problems with supplies need to be tackled.

Senator Ahearn: “Well I think it’s inevitable that we’re going to have to find extra funding for Irish Water – it can’t continue the way it is. I mean Clonmel is a typical example where there’s leaks, there’s outages, businesses have no water.”

“Funding is a massive issue so we need to figure out a way.”

Fran: “So will there be water charges?”

Senator Ahearn: “Well I don’t think we’ll go back to the water charges debate.”