Tipperary County Council seeking clarification on why they’ve been told not to hold video link meetings

Tipperary County Council has sought further clarification on the situation regarding holding meetings by video link.

The local authority held a special meeting earlier this month with councillors gathered at a number of council offices across the county.

However since then County and City councils have been told they cannot meet via video link during the Covid-19 pandemic.

They had been awaiting legal advice from the government after concerns were raised that any votes that were carried out on Zoom or Skype may be subject to legal challenge.

Senior Executive Officer with Tipp County Council Ger Walsh feels they can comply with the guidelines.