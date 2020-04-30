Tipperary activist calling for National Day of Remembrance for those who’ve died, once pandemic ends

A local activist is calling for a Day of Remembrance to be organised once this pandemic passes.

Martin Quinn of Tipperary Town says we need to remember and celebrate the people who we have lost during this time.

At the moment the traditional funerals cannot take place, which is adding to the trauma for families.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier, Martin said it’s important that we’re able to offer support when this is all over:

“I think that there should be some form of a National Day of Remembrance but I think that this should be a little bit different. It could be held in parishes, it could be of any denomination – it just doesn’t apply to the Catholic Church, it can apply to other churches – and we can celebrate the individual lives of the people who have passed away.”

Martin says he, like many others, know of plenty of people who have passed away – not just from Covid-19 – but who haven’t been afforded the dignity of a proper send-off.

This would provide an opportunity for people to celebrate and remember their lives while supporting the families they have left behind.