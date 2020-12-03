Tipp winners at Macra awards

Two members of the Devils Bit – Templemore club were among the winners at last night’s Macra Leadership Awards.

They were included in the six-strong shortlist for the awards which were announced on the Macra Facebook page.

John Keane and Helen Hayes along with Helen Dempsey of Mountmellick Macra were the winners on the night.

The purpose of the competition is to promote Young Leaders and acknowledge the volunteers in Macra and the massive amount of work they put into developing their local communities.