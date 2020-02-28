Tipp Town sports complex under pressure due to lack of business

There are fears for the future of Canon Hayes Sports Complex in Tipperary Town, if people don’t support the business.

Fine Gael Councillor Michael Fitzgerald said the complex used to be highly regarded and very popular, as it was used for international basketball games, as well as by Munster rugby players.

The venue recently benefited from 12,000 euro in funding, but Cllr Fitzgerald said it is not the venue it used to be unfortunately and he is gravely concerned for its future.

“I know it has struggled in the past. The competition from different sporting organisations in the county has meant that membership has decreased. The Council has been particularly good in putting money into the sports complex. It’s becoming more difficult every year though. We were able to put €12,000 into it today, but I don’t know if that will even pay for the electricity bill that’s there,” said Cllr Fitzgerald.