Tiny finds her way home

A dog stolen from her home in Co Tipperary has been reunited with her owner after 11 months.

‘Tiny’ was taken from outside her house in Emly in August 2018.

After her disapperance Tiny’s owners set up a facebook page ‘Bring Tiny Home’ to locate the female terrier.

Tiny’s owner Emma Carroll said she was surprised at the number of people who contacted her with similar stories.

A member of the public later came forward with information and Tiny was finally located in Cork.

Ms Carroll says they are “just so happy and thankful they have tracked her down”.