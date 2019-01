Upgrades to Carrick-on-Suir Library are being hailed as a game changer for the service.

Tipperary County Council has finished the procurement process which has seen the purchase of a host of STEM subject materials.

The most pivotal addition to the service the library provides has been the addition of a 3D printer.

County Librarian, Damian Dullaghan explained the many uses the printer would have for people of all demographics.