Staff at 2 Tipp hospitals vote in favour of Industrial action

Nurses working in both St Patrick’s Hospital Cashel and St Anthony’s Unit Clonmel have voted overwhelmingly in favour of industrial action.

98% of nurses balloted, voted in favour of action in a dispute with the HSE over what they claim are chronic shortages in staffing levels at both facilittes, which they claim is seriously jeopardising patient care.

The manner of the industrial action may include a full withdrawal of nurses from both facilities.

The INMO has previously attended meetings in recent months where nurses detailed to management their inability to provide acceptable standards of care to vulnerable patients and pleaded for additional nurses.

The HSE is due to meet with staff to discuss the situation tomorrow

Speaking to Tipp FM News INMO Industrial Relations Officer, Mary Fogarty says they haven’t decided what manner the industrial action will take