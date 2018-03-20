Searches continue for missing Carrick teen

Gardaí will continue their search today for a teenage girl missing from her home in Carrick on Suir since St Patrick’s night.

They’ve been assisted by the Coastguard helicopter from Waterford, Carrick River Rescue, civil defence and locals.

14 year old Elisha Gault was last seen on New Street in Carrick at around 10pm on Saturday.

She is described 5′ 10″ to 6 foot tall with blue eyes and dyed blonde hair.

Extensive searches were carried out over the weekend and will continue today.

Gardai are appealing for people to check gardens, lands, sheds and outhouses for any signs.