Sean Ross Abbey to be illuminated on St. Brigid’s Day

Sean Ross Abbey in Roscrea is to be illuminated as part of the celebrations of St Brigid’s Day.

It’s part of the Herstory Light Show which will light up iconic landmarks across Ireland in honour of the Mother & Baby Homes victims as well as heroines and heroes of the pandemic and Black Lives Matter.

Sean Ross Abbey – which operated as a Mother & Baby Home from 1932 to 1970 – will be illuminated on Monday evening. Other buildings to feature will be Kildare Cathedral and Birr Castle.

Herstory is calling on the Irish public and the diaspora to sign the petition to make Brigid’s Day a national holiday and celebrated in the way we honour out patron Saint Patrick.