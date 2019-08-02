Tipp drivers urged to take care on roads this Bank Holiday weekend

People taking to the roads of Tipperary this weekend can expect higher traffic volumes than usual.

The Bank Holiday Weekend exodus will begin today with Gardaí warning road users to be extra careful.

8 people have been killed on the roads of the Premier County so far this year – this compares with a total of 11 in 2018 and 8 through all of 2017.

Excessive speed and mobile phone use are among the biggest issues on the roads.

Inspector James White of the Tipperary Garda Division says drivers and passengers not wearing seatbelts is also still an issue.