Man killed in head-on collision on N24

Gardaí have issued an appeal for witnesses following a fatal crash on the Carrick to Clonmel road.

The head-on collision – between a truck and a van – happened at around 7.25 this morning on the N24 at Ballynoran near the Dovehill Design Centre.

The driver of the van – a man in his 40s – was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 60s who was driving the lorry was taken to University Hospital Waterford with serious injuries.

Diversions are in place as Gardaí carry out an examination of the crash scene.

Inspector Alma Molloy of Clonmel Garda station has issued this appeal.

“We’re looking for anybody who witnessed this accident or who was travelling that road this morning between 7 and 8 and if they have any dash-cam to contact us at Clonmel Garda station on 052 6177640 or the Garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.”