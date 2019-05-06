Fatal crash near Tipp town

A man has died following a crash in West Tipperary this afternoon.

The head-on collision happened on the R661 between Tipp town and Dundrum at around 12.30.

The driver of one of the cars – a 59 year old man – was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 5 year old boy travelling in the same vehicle and the driver of the other car – a man in his 50s – were taken to University Hospital Limerick. Their injuries are not thought to be life threatening.

The road at Reddan’s Walk has been closed pending forensic collision examination and traffic diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to the collision to contact Tipperary Town Garda Station 062-80670 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

This latest fatality brings to six the number of people who have lost their lives on the roads of Tipperary this year.