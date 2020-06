The number of speeding fines paid by drivers in the Tipperary Garda Division fell by 2.5% last year.

According to freedom of information figures 2,938 penalties were settled in 2019 amounting to €259,440.

This compares with 3,015 fines in 2018 in the Tipp Division when Gardaí collected just over €263,000.

Nationally the numbers increased by 9% last year with 120,000 speeding fines paid totalling over €10.5 million.