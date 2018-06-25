Call for action against boy-racers at popular tourist spot

Calls have been made for a stronger Garda presence to crack down on so-called boy-racer activity at the Vee near Clogheen.

It’s claimed that dozens of cars gather and are causing serious damage to the roadways, as well as causing huge noise pollution, usually over weekends.

Councillor Marie Murphy says not only is it putting tourists off the area, locals travelling those roads feel intimidated.

She says it’s an accident waiting to happen.

The Fine Gael representative is urging the Council to work with the Gardaí on the issue.