The National Planning Framework has been the subject of much concern at the latest meeting of Tipperary County Council.

The NPF, which is part of Ireland 2040, is a strategy that aims to develop the country’s growth in a sustainable way.

Some Councillors feel that this will be beneficial for urban areas of the county but that population limits will hinder the growth of smaller towns and villages.

Councillor Joe Hannigan feels the limitations could only have a negative impact on rural areas.