Nenagh parishes thank locals for support of charity event

Organisers of the ‘Black Santa’ charity fundraiser in Nenagh last week are praising the “extraordinary generosity” of locals.

Local parishes of the Catholic Church, Church of Ireland and Methodist Church were collecting donations on Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

A total of 1,850 euro was raised, and it will be split between CARMHA mental health service in Nenagh as well as the Nenagh Special Needs Summer Camp.

Reverend Paul Fitzpatrick is thanking those who donated, as well as local media, Garda Maureen Finnerty and other locals who were involved in promoting the event.

“Viv O’Connor representing CARMHA was with us for the three days as was Patricia Finn from the Nenagh Special Community Games – the two ladies complimented all my colleagues spanning different denominations who were there.”