Kelly says Church congregations must contribute to Mother & Baby Home restitution

Labour leader Alan Kelly has told the Dáil that the relationship between Church and State must continue to be assessed.

His comments following the publication of the Mother and Baby Homes report, also put pressure on the Church to pay their fair share in restitution in any compensation arrangements.

The Sisters of Bon Secours, who ran one of the institutions in Tuam, say they’re willing to contribute to a redress scheme.

Deputy Kelly says that pressure must be put on these Church congregations.

“When they are made to agree, if they do not make their contribution we will pass legislation – I will draft it myself – to ensure that we can take their assets to ensure that they make that contribution.”

“We cannot go through what happened in this country before in relation to them not making their contribution.”