Bishop Cullinane praises church volunteers during pandemic

The numbers attending mass have grown across the Diocese of Waterford and Lismore.

That’s according to Bishop Alphonsus Cullinane who says people have had to be turned away from religious services in order to abide by the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking on Tipp Today he praised the efforts of parishes in the diocese and members of the community.

“What we’re finding is that little by little the numbers are creeping up and in some cases priests are getting a bit worried that we’re going over the limit.”

“But I would have to say that the sanitising and the way churches have been marked out has been done very professionally across the diocese.”

“And I just want to thank the volunteers especially – and priests have been surprised at the number of people who have come forward to help and just stand at the door and count people as they come in or help them to a seat where they will be two metres apart.”