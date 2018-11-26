Reduction in commercial vacancy refund voted down

Cashel Councillor Martin Browne has called on the local authority to reduce the 100 percent refund afforded to vacant commercial properties in Tipperary.

The issue was rejected in a vote at this month’s gathering of the local authority.

Currently, a total refund of rates paid to the County Council can be claimed by businesses whose properties are vacant.

Councillor Browne wants to see the refund reduced to 80 percent, in the hopes of raising €600k which could replace the funds lost from the reduction in local property tax.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, the Sinn Féin representative said that Tipperary was one of the only counties refunding one hundred percent of rates paid.



At this month’s budget meeting, Council CEO Joe MacGrath advised the council to vote against such a reduction in rates refunded, he expressed his concern on the effect it would have on the struggling retail sector.

