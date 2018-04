Some progress has been made on the issue of a bypass for Tipperary town.

Councillors have long been campaigning for the road, which would eventually form part of the M24 Limerick to Waterford motorway.

€25,000 has been allocated to Limerick City and County Council – who are the lead on the project – for pre-appraisal work between Limerick Junction and Cahir.

Councillor Roger Kennedy says it’s a step in the right direction.