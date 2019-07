Tipperary fans are being urged to make the trip to Croke Park on Sunday to support the hurlers.

The Premier meet Wexford in the All Ireland semi final.

Chairperson of the Tipperary’s Supporters Club, Terry O’Neil says the team have given the supporters some incredible highs over the past few months, despite the disappointment of the Munster final.

He says Sunday will be a great opportunity for kids especially to see the team in action.