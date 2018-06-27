Richie Molloy takes Mayoral chains

Independent Richie Molloy has been elected Mayor of the Clonmel Borough District for the coming year.

The 40 elected members of Tipperary County Council are facing into local elections next year.

Holding the position of Cathaoirleach in each of the five districts is seen by many as a boost for a Councillors profile as they head to the polls.

This afternoon Councillor Richie Molloy was elected Mayor of the Clonmel Borough District as a result of the pact involving Independents and Sinn Féin.

They held sway by 5 votes to 4 over the Fine Gael – Fianna Fáil group.

Martin Lonergan was elected Deputy Mayor for the coming year.