McGrath claims Transport Minister not fit for job

Tipperary TD Mattie McGrath has labelled Transport Minister Shane Ross as desperate and attention seeking following his comments in relation to the Clancy amendment.

The legislation introduced new restrictions, impounding vehicles and imposing fines on those allowing unaccompanied learners to use their cars.

Minister Ross reported that Deputy McGrath had called the Clancy family traumatised and unreasonable for seeking to restrict learner drivers in rural areas.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, the independent TD declared that the bill was flawed and claimed that the Minister was not fit for office.