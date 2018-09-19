Liadh Ní Riada says conversation about constitution welcome

Sinn Féin Presidential candidate Liadh Ní Riada says it’s always healthy to have a conversation about the constitution.

The MEP for Ireland South says she’s running on the basis of creating an inclusive Ireland – and says she will also be a positive voice for Irish Unity.

Many candidates, in their manifestos have outlined ideas for the role that are not in the remit of the office currently – meaning it would involve reimagining the role of the president, or changing the constitution to expand responsibilities of the role.

Speaking on Tipp Today this morning, Liadh Ní Riada said there are some aspects that could be looked at…