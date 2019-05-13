Gender & geography saw Cllr Michael Smith overlooked for general election

Gender and geography: the two reasons that Fianna Fail Councillor Michael Smith was overlooked for the general election ticket in Tipperary.

The Roscrea Cllr fared well in the last general election and many assumed he would be selected by the committee for the next ballot.

While on the campaign trail in Nenagh, Fianna Fail leader Micheal Martin explained that geographically, it didn’t make sense to run a candidate so close to sitting TD Jackie Cahill’s base.

Deputy Martin also highlighted the party’s push for more female representation being a factor in Cllr Smith’s omission.