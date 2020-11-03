Cahill says Varadkar has serious questions to answer

The pressure is on Leo Varadkar to come up with a satisfactory explanation in the Dáil today according to Tipperary TD Jackie Cahill.

The Tánaiste is in the spotlight after sharing the IMO contract deal with a rival union last year.

Leo Varadkar will address the Dáil for 90 minutes this afternoon to clarify the situation amid calls from the opposition that he should step down.

Jackie Cahill says he will await Leo Varadkar’s address to the Dáil today before making his mind up on whether or not he should step down.

Speaking on Tipp Today earlier Jackie Cahill said the Fine Gael leader has been critical of others in the past.

“Well unless he comes out with a very satisfactory explanation today as to why he did what he did it’s going to be very difficult for him to have discipline as regards his own ministers and his own party.”

“He has been very critical in the past over things that other ministers and other officials did so I think there is a serious amount of questions to be answered today and it does put the Tánaiste’s authority and his ability to exert authority over his own party into question.”