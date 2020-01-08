People urged to use injury unit at Nenagh hospital

The number of patients on trolleys at hospitals nationwide has dropped.

621 people are waiting for beds today, down from 760 for the past two days.

University Hospital Limerick remains the worst affected with 63 people on trolleys, while there are 39 at South Tipp General in Clonmel.

The INMO says this is day three of a ‘severe’ period of overcrowding, as the intolerable pressure placed on frontline staff and patients continues.

In a bid to alleviate the numbers presenting to Emergency Departments like UHL, the HSE is urging people to avail of injury units such as the one at Nenagh Hospital.

It’s led by Emergency Medicine Consultant Dr Damien Ryan.