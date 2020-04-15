Oncology services at South Tipp General Hospital temporarily relocated

The Oncology Day Ward at South Tipp General Hospital has been temporarily relocated.

Management at the Clonmel facility say that the Ward has instead been moved to Aut Even Hospital in Kilkenny from today, in order to “maximise the protection of vulnerable patients from Covid-19.”

Oncology staff will be contacting patients directly about their appointments, and says that appointment times will also be spread out for those patients who do not need to attend hospital for treatment.

Management are apologising for any inconvenience caused.

Statement from South Tipperary General Hospital – April 15th, 2020

Management at South Tipperary General Hospital can confirm that it has temporarily relocated its Oncology Day Ward to Aut Even Hospital in Kilkenny, effective from 15th April.

Oncology staff will be contacting patients directly regarding their appointments. This measure was undertaken to maximise the protection of vulnerable patients from Covid-19, whilst maintaining this essential service as safely as possible.

Management at STGH would like to apologise for any inconvenience this relocation may cause. These measures have been in the interest of patient safety.

In an additional measure, STGH Management can confirm that the Department has also spread out appointment times for those patients who do need to attend hospital for treatment to comply with social distancing.