An estimated 35,000 tonnes of rubbish, mostly compost material, will be moved from the Shannon Vermicomposting site near Rathcabbin to Ballaghveny landfill.

The issue has been ongoing for years since the company ceased trading in 2005 and a foul smell has blighted the community for the past five years.

Independent Councillor Michael O’Meara told Tipp FM News, he hopes a proper traffic management plan will be put in place to deal with the vast amount of waste.